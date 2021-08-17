NI Water calls on Government policy makers to tap into the potential of its water and wastewater infrastructure

Launching its Annual Integrated Report for 2020/21, Sara Venning, Chief Executive, NI Water, outlined the role that NI Water can play to tackle these challenges: “The impact of climate change can be seen in weather related events such as temperature extremes, floods and droughts. Such events can have a range of economic and social costs, which can too often fall on the most vulnerable in society. We are determined to tap into the largely unseen potential for NI Water to address climate change and restore biodiversity. We believe that our infrastructure, which includes significant land holdings and over 3,000 grid connected sites across Northern Ireland, can play a strategically important role in helping society to meet these challenges. Our big, bold ideas were launched in 2020/21 and include nature based solutions such as planting one million trees and restoring our peat bogs; building more renewables on our land; kick-starting our hydrogen economy; and providing sources of warmth for district heating schemes.”

Crystallising these opportunities requires that Government commit to properly funding our critical infrastructure.

Ms. Venning continued: “Over £2 billion is required in our next business plan period PC21 (2021-27), including £0.5 billion for the Living With Water Programme to address strategic drainage in Belfast. This investment is required to start to address the problems of economic development constraints facing our towns and cities. These constraints are impacting adversely on social housing and wider building construction. This is not a ‘wish list’ or a ‘nice to have’; this is the plan that will help us ensure NI Water can deliver in a strong, modern regional economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Venning, Chief Executive, NI Water

“Changes are also required to Government policy, funding and regulation to rethink infrastructure as a total interconnected system rather than isolated silos. These changes can help our economy to be productive and competitive in a decarbonised world.

“We look forward to providing further details on the ‘Power of Water’ to address climate change and restore biodiversity in the lead up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) later this year.”

She concluded: “NI Water stands ready to deliver. Our PC21 business plan will start to address the underinvestment in our infrastructure and the damage it has caused to our economy and the natural environment. We have consistently demonstrated the importance of this investment to enable a healthy and thriving population, a growing economy and a flourishing natural environment. We need a multi-year funding settlement from Government to efficiently deliver our multi-year plan. So much, which is so very important, to so many, now depends on it.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.