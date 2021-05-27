NI Water unveils its first electric vans to enter operation

Nichola Mallon, Infrastructure Minister with CEO of NI Water, Sara Venning, Des Nevin, Director of Customer Operations, NI Water and Michael Walker, Charles Hurst Nissan, with Electric Van drivers

Therefore the firm is excited to unveil its first electric vans to enter operation.

Department for Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon says, “NI Water has an ambitious strategy to address the climate emergency and become carbon neutral by 2050. As the biggest user of electricity and the second largest landowner, they have a unique opportunity to do this by harnessing their assets for a wide range of environmental initiatives.

“I have been clear that tackling the climate crisis is a priority for me and since taking up office I have been actively supporting the introduction of electric vehicles. The arrival of these vehicles is a major step forward, demonstrating NI Water’s commitment to nature and ambition to reduce their operational impact to enhance and protect the natural environment. I am sure this is just the beginning in delivering vital water and wastewater services through cleaner, greener transport for the benefit of our environment and our communities right across Ireland.”

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Customer and Operations Director, explained: “A reliable, efficient fleet is vital for NI Water staff to deliver essential water and wastewater services for the community. Given NI Water’s commitment to Health, Environment and the Economy, our use of alternative fuel vehicles is under continual review.

“With c.600 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), NI Water recognises in particular the importance of decarbonising our fleet. Ahead of the ban on the sale of many new petrol and diesel vehicles we have been actively considering how, when and where to upgrade to the various forms of alternative fuel technology. It is exciting to see the tangible impact of that work in the form of the first delivery of four new eNV200 vehicles from Nissan.”

NI Water is proud to be one of the leading public bodies pushing forward innovative solutions to address the climate emergency.

