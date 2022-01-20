NIE Networks creates 110 new jobs as part of investment to accelerate local green growth

Part of an additional £50 million investment in the electricity network over the next three years, the move will see a focus on the rollout of clean energy infrastructure which will create additional capacity for customers adopting low carbon technologies, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps, particularly in rural areas.

The new jobs will include craft and technical roles, people working ‘hands on’ on the network, including additional apprenticeship and graduate opportunities, as well as engineers, analysts and a number of roles in professional business support such as IT and digital, procurement, human resources and finance.

As part of the recruitment drive, NIE Networks will also focus on increasing the skills base needed by the clean energy sector in the coming years. In conjunction with the Department for the Economy, it will provide world-class development and deliver traineeships and apprenticeships through its award-winning apprenticeship programme and training centre. The move will provide opportunities for both young people and existing workers seeking re-deployment.

Paul Stapleton, managing director at NIE Networks, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator

The additional investment has been approved by the Utility Regulator and aligns with the new Energy Strategy launched by the Minister for the Economy in December which sets a vision of Net Zero Affordable Energy. This investment in clean energy will help grow the green economy and reduce Northern Ireland’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Paul Stapleton, Managing Director of NIE Networks, said: “The electricity network sits at the heart of Northern Ireland’s journey towards net zero carbon emissions and is a central component of economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our investment and the skills we bring on board and develop at NIE Networks in the next few years will help Northern Ireland reach those aims and supercharge green growth in the years ahead.

“We’re delighted to be hiring in all areas of the organisation and it is an exciting time to be working at the cutting edge of clean energy technology. NIE Networks are a key enabler for Northern Ireland’s society and economy and we look forward to rolling out further investment plans in the near future.”

John French, Chief Executive of the Utility Regulator, said: “We have a real opportunity to build a low carbon future by investing prudently in electricity infrastructure in Northern Ireland. Today’s announcement represents an important milestone in taking practical, tangible steps to deliver on net zero.

“This investment will assist us in meeting the NI Executive’s targets for net zero by increasing renewable generation and the adoption of low carbon technologies by consumers across Northern Ireland.”

Recruitment for the new jobs is already underway. New roles will be available on the NIE Networks website at nienetworks.co.uk/careers.

