NIE Networks opens applications for award-winning apprenticeship programme

Apprentices at the NIE Networks training school undertaking jointing training

The company is calling on any bright sparks who feel they have what it takes for a career in the energy industry to apply. With the energy landscape changing rapidly it is an opportune time to join NIE Networks who are playing a leading role in helping Northern Ireland reach a zero carbon future.

The three-year programme, which begins in September, will offer over 20 places across three different skill streams including, overhead line engineering, underground cable jointing and plant maintenance electricians.

The award-winning programme offers an exciting career opportunity, through combining dedicated in-house training, an attractive salary, on the job experience and an academic qualification in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering Development.

Kerri Pollock, HR business partner at NIE Networks, said: “Our apprenticeship programme offers a full package career opportunity. With a range of roles on offer apprentices can earn as they learn and gain an academic qualification. Most importantly, apprentices have the opportunity to progress up the career ladder after completion and carve out a lifelong career.

“With the energy landscape now focussed on renewable energy and decarbonisation, roles for the future are going to be very different. Starting an apprenticeship with NIE Networks now means the opportunity to shape a sustainable energy future for Northern Ireland and that’s a very exciting place to be.”

With a training salary of £14,000 per year, rising to £29,000 on completion, the apprenticeship at NIE Networks can be an option for everyone, whether you are of school leaving age or changing profession.

“We’ve increasingly seen an increase in young females coming into the company and that’s very encouraging. Particularly with the apprenticeship we would highly encourage those with an interest in STEM subjects and the energy industry to consider applying, Kerri continued.

“It’s also important to say that an apprenticeship is not just for school leavers. We have a number of apprentices at the moment who have worked in a completely different profession until now, but wanted a career change and they have found that through our apprenticeship programme.”

NIE Networks was awarded Best Apprenticeship Scheme at the national CIPD People Management Awards UK and it is the only Institute of Engineering and Technology accredited apprenticeship programme in Northern Ireland.

The company also holds a Bronze Diversity Charter Mark for its commitment to driving a positive gender balance and inclusive workplace.

For further information or to apply, visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships

