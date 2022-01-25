NILGA appoints Alison Allen new chief executive

NILGA appoints new chief executive, Alison Allen

Alison Allen will join Northern Ireland Local Government Association as chief executive oficer on February 1 and brings over 20 years of public service experience including wide-ranging roles in Belfast City Council, Antrim Borough Council, the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland and the NI Assembly.

Her leadership experience, which includes Belfast City Council since 2013, has focused on working in partnership with a diverse range of political, voluntary, community, statutory and private sector stakeholders to deliver high quality services to the public.

Commenting on her appointment to Northern Ireland Local Government Association, Alison Allen the incoming chief executive oficer, said: “I am delighted to be joining the NILGA team and look forward to bringing my passion for innovation, integration, sustainability and flexibility in public services in support of local government across Northern Ireland, particularly as we continue to work together to ensure local people and places prosper.

“The pandemic has had a hugely detrimental impact on local government, across the UK and Ireland, but our 11 local councils have led by example over the past two years, serving their communities and continuing to provide high-quality public services.

“I am excited to be taking the reins at such an important time, with the Assembly Election only weeks away at this stage, and other key milestones on the horizon.”

Northern Ireland Local Government Association president Cllr Robert Burgess, added: “I am thrilled that we have appointed Alison as Northern Ireland Local Government Association’s new chief executive. Alison is an impressive and accomplished local government leader with over 20 years’ public service experience.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association Office Bearers and wider NILGA team look forward to working closely with her to support our members and our councils as they recover from the pandemic.