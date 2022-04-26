NI’s Fibrus strengthens its new leadership team as recruitment drive continues

The new recruits have joined as Fibrus celebrates connecting over 120,000 premises to its full fibre broadband network, which is rolling out across regional and rural parts of NI and GB.

Already the firm has grown to almost 300 staff and is contributing almost £15m salaries to the local economy.

Fibrus chief executive, Dominic Kearns welcomed the newest members of his team and signalled that more will follow in the months ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fibrus chief executive, Dominic Kearns with latest senior management recruits, Amie McNiece, Mark Woolner and Colin Huthinson

He said: “We now employ almost 300 people directly, contributing almost £15m salaries to the local economy, while our roll out of full fibre broadband across the North is a major investment which benefits the wider economy through our supplier network. By the end of 2022 we will have connected 250,000 premises to full fibre broadband, changing lives and transforming communities. An infrastructure project of that scale requires a professional and dedicated leadership team and that’s what we are building at Fibrus.”

Joining the Fibrus team are: Colin Hutchinson, chief financial officer is returning to work in Northern Ireland having spent 20 years with a range of telecoms firms around the world. A chartered accountant, Colin trained with Deloitte in Belfast and has since worked across Europe and the Americas. He has a particular interest in working with early stage and high growth companies and looks forward to supporting the scaling up Fibrus’ expansion in NI and GB.

Amie McNeice, marketing director joins Fibrus from the Almac Group where she led on the global marketing strategy. Amie also previously worked with the Kingspan Group and a Global agency network. She has experience in both domestic and global markets including NA, Europe and Asia, with a background in B2B and B2C, across a variety of sectors including Life Science, Energy, Retail and FMCG. At Fibrus, Amie will focus on brand development and the expansion of the marketing function.

Mark Woolner, sales director has been in the telecommunications industry for over 18 years and previously worked with Virgin Media and Liberty Global in the UK, and across Chile, Switzerland and Germany supporting sales growth. His career began as a front-line sales agent and progressed through multiple sales, commercial, GTM, management and leadership roles. At Fibrus, Mark will develop the company sales function and work with sales agents to understand and respond to customer needs.