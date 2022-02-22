NI’s first Women in Tech Awards to celebrate top talent within booming digital sector

The first ceremony of its kind in Northern Ireland, the event is the brainchild of Lorna McAdoo from Version 1 and delivered by Women in Business Northern Ireland, the leading business network for women in the workplace.

These inaugural awards will showcase women who innovate, challenge, and embrace technology at a formal event hosted at Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Friday, April 8.

Over 300 guests from all business sectors are expected to come together to recognise and reward inspiring individuals operating in today’s tech sector, following a record year in 2021 with Northern Ireland now home to one of the UK’s fastest-growing digital sectors according to the latest data from Adzuna.

WIB NI chief executive Roseann Kelly at 2019's Women in Tech Conference, the catalyst for the inaugural Women in Tech Awards

The Women in Tech Awards launch at a hugely important time for Northern Ireland’s digital space, and will promote a gender balanced workforce across the tech sector in Belfast and beyond.

Praising all the ‘tremendous women working in all areas of Tech’, Women in Business chief executive, Roseann Kelly, said: “We’re delighted to launch the first Women in Tech Awards at a hugely exciting time for the digital sector in Northern Ireland.

“Over the past four years, we’ve seen first-hand the tremendous women working in all areas of Tech at our Women in Tech conference.

“By working closely with Lorna McAdoo of Version 1 and consulting senior female leaders at NI’s leading tech firms, we launch the 2022 Women in Tech Awards with the aim of showcasing the women and the multitude of opportunities in NI tech today.

“Ultimately, we want to build a strong pipeline for future generations of women.

“I would warmly encourage women to nominate themselves or a colleague, before the deadline of Monday, March 7 2022.”

The 2022 Awards recognise businesswomen from a diverse range of tech disciplines through nine categories, and April’s ceremony boasts a number of prestigious sponsors, including Allstate NI, Deloitte, PwC, Civica, Core, Realtime IT Solutions, Slice, and Version 1.

Urging female innovators to register before the deadline, Lorna McAdoo, group director of Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) and Northern Ireland Lead at Version 1, added: “The Women in Tech Awards are designed to celebrate women who work across the broad spectrum of technology, not just in the mainstream corporate and private companies.

“The inaugural ceremony extends to public and third-sector, where many women are often overlooked and do not get the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Entries are now open and should be submitted by Monday, March 7.

For a full list of award categories, entry forms, or to book a ticket for April’s event, visit www.womeninbusinessni.com

