NI’s largest foodservice and hospitality expo, IFEX, acquired

Pictured at the opening of IFEX 2018 are Sean Owens, Director of Salon Culinaire at IFEX, with Jean-Christophe Novelli and patisserie judge, David Close

A company co-owned by Wand and events specialist, Billie Moore from London-based Montgomery Group, 365 Events Ltd also acquired Scotland’s premier showcase for food, drink, tourism and hospitality, ScotHot, which is set to return to Glasgow in March 2023.

IFEX is one of Northern Ireland’s longest-standing trade exhibitions and is home to 6,500 visitors every two years.

The show hosts NI Chef of the Year and the ChefSkills competitions which see over 200 student and industry chefs compete over three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Wand, Co-Director of 365 Events Ltd

The last IFEX took place in 2018 at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, when the show was a sell-out with record visitor numbers.

For 2020, the event was well on track to exceed expectations before the arrival of the pandemic, when everything came to a halt.

As the pandemic took hold, IFEX was postponed and then cancelled.

Now with the re-building of industry, and particularly hospitality businesses, IFEX will return with strength in 2022.

Commenting on the acquisition, Toby Wand, Co-Director of 365 Events Ltd said he ‘was proud that 365 Events Ltd will now be well positioned to drive these events forward.’

He continued: “As the world of hospitality recovers and realigns post-pandemic, vibrant business events like IFEX and ScotHot will provide vital meeting places for the industries to reconnect, uncover new learnings and discover relevant technologies to improve their businesses and customer focus.

“These are hugely important events for the hospitality and foodservice industries in both Northern Ireland and Scotland, and I’m proud that 365 Events Ltd will now be well positioned to drive these events forward.”

Highlighting the ‘extremely difficult’ year for businesses throughout Northern Ireland especially the hospitality industry, Lori Hoinkes, Managing Director of Montgomery Events explained: “It’s been our privilege to grow and nurture IFEX and ScotHot over many years into the vibrant and feature-rich events that they’ve been recognised for, with IFEX winning the AEO Excellence Award for Best Tradeshow Exhibition under 2000m² in 2016.

“The last 14 months have been extremely difficult for us all in Northern Ireland, but especially our colleagues in hospitality and the wider events industry.

“As we move forward at Montgomery Group, growing our biggest trade events across the globe, we’re delighted that the new owners have such strong experience in events, specifically in foodservice and hospitality.

“I wish Toby and Billie well with their future events as we all look towards a brighter future.”