NI’s largest Grade A office development progress at City Quays 3 has almost 2,000 panes of glass installed

City Quays 3, which will accommodate 1,800 people, represents Belfast Harbour’s largest property development project to date and is the latest component of the City Quays waterfront scheme which is already home to 1,100 office workers.

The new building is now in the process of having 1879 panes of glass installed, with each panel averaging 5m in length, 1.5m wide and weighing 720kg.

The bespoke panels have been designed and manufactured by UK specialist architectural glazing contractor Walsin Ltd. The Lisburn-based manufacturer provides single sourced, designed, fabricated and project managed façade solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City Quays 3 has almost two thousand windows installed

Construction work on City Quays 3 is expected to be completed by Farrans in the fourth quarter of 2021. The project is being developed to comply with BREEAM Excellent ratings which will place it in the top 10% of sustainable new buildings in the UK.

Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour’s CEO, said: “City Quays 3 is one of the largest strategic investments ever undertaken by Belfast Harbour and we’re delighted to be working with local suppliers as the development progresses. In addition to supporting 500 local construction jobs, the development will build upon City Quays’ success by providing strategic accommodation to meet demand for quality office space following a year of extended periods of working from home.”

Damien Kelly, contracts director for Walsin Ltd, explained: “Walsin is delighted to be a part of this prestigious project, working collaboratively with the client team and our supply chain partners to bring the façade design to life and see how the unitised installation transforms the Belfast skyline. Having recently reached the important milestone of completing manufacture of all 1879 glazed unitised panels at our Lisburn facility, we look forward to topping out the façade installation onsite and the successful conclusion to an inspiring project.”

Noel Cosgrove, project manager from Farrans, added: “Construction is progressing well on City Quays 3 and people in Belfast will now be able to see what a striking and impressive structure it will be on the city’s skyline. Each panel is meticulously moved into place and the bespoke design will provide a bright and airy workspace. This is one of the largest office buildings ever to be built in Northern Ireland and we are proud to be the main contractor delivering it for Belfast Harbour.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.