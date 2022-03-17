NI’s leading start-up accelerator Raise Venture announces their first investment fund for early-stage startups

Startups who successfully completed the Raise Accelerator programme are Joanne Cole and Des McGivern (Broker IQ), Clare Ryan and Paul Daly (Cybrisc), George Armstong (Scanmatix) Cindy van Niekerk (Umazi), Kufa Matiya (MyPam) and Jenny Ervine (CEO Raise Ventures)

The programme is the first early-stage private seed fund for tech startups in Northern Ireland and it will provide funding to founders to enable them to be innovative and launch into their market, reaching customers across the globe.

From the establishment of the Raise Accelerator Programme in 2019, the founding team of Raise Ventures have always had the appetite to create an early-stage fund and the Raise Fund is the natural next step.

The main objective of the Raise Fund is to sit alongside The Raise Accelerator programme and provide startups with a clear path to early-stage investment. The mandate is that the fund will support and invest into good teams with good tech products with a clear route to a large customer market within the B2B tech space and Raise Ventures will also consider a wider range of startups outside the Raise Accelerator programme, who will go through an application and selection process.

Jenny Ervine, CEO of Raise, said: “The Raise Fund fills the gap between taking a great product and team out to market. At the earliest stage startups need funding to grow in their market, whether that be for sales, marketing or building a team. The vision of The Raise Fund is to make the journey for good startups easier. And essentially by providing one of the first commitments to an investment round the Raise Fund paves the way for an easier investment journey, The Raise Accelerator and Fund team has a wide range of experience in startups and investment. Startups are our business and we see our founders success as our success.”

The Raise Accelerator Programme offers startups a complete six-month programme to provide them with the best business and investment foundations to grow a startup. They learn new business knowledge, explore leadership skills and gain a better understanding of the startup investment landscape, upon completion of the 6 month programme, the startups are in the right place to launch to market but often need funding to do so.

One of the main issues as an investor is finding good quality startups to invest into as there are so many early stage startups in the market, from an investor perspective the Raise Fund makes investing so much easier as it will source good quality startups and take away all the investors heavy lifting needed to find, qualify and invest.

The Raise Fund is open now for expression of interest from investors who want to support early stage tech founders across Northern Ireland, Ireland and reaching into the UK.

