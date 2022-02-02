NI’s Resonate Testing secures ISTA certificate for transport packaging testing

Managing director of Resonate Testing, Tom Mallon

Newry-based Resonate Testing has become the first company in Northern Ireland to secure certification from the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), which recognises the facility as a certified testing laboratory for transport packaging.

The testing methods covered by the certification, which are now available at Resonate Testing, include non-simulation integrity performance tests, partial and general simulation performance tests, member performance tests and development tests.

With the importance of protecting products from a myriad of consumer delivery mechanisms greater than ever, design tools, such as pre-shipment distribution testing, help confirm insights and offer a valuable understanding of packaged-product performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resonate Testing’s quality engineer, Ian Stewart

These testing processes enable organisations and their people to minimise product damage through distribution and optimise resource usage through effective package design.

Resonate Testing’s quality engineer, Ian Stewart, said: “We view the certification of our test capability by the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) as further commitment to our customers, and the industries that we serve.

“Certification involves demonstrating compliance with ISTA’s constantly evolving and ever-expanding need for sophisticated testing to mimic real life use. The application and use of products starts with their ability to be shipped globally and freely, without damage or deterioration. We are delighted that our quality and attention to detail has been recognised by ISTA.”

Managing director of Resonate Testing, Tom Mallon also expressed his delight at achieving the ISTA certificate.

This latest certification from ISTA showcases Resonate Testing’s commitment to providing high quality testing and certification services across all industry sectors and follows on from the company’s recent membership with the trade association for the UK composites industry, Composites UK.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.