NI’s Thompson Aero Seating contributes to new Virgin Atlantic’s new aircraft

The suite, which was designed and manufactured at their Portadown facility, recently featured in Virgin Atlantic’s London launch of its new aircraft interior.

The three-way team included Virgin Atlantic, Thompson Aero Seating and Factorydesign and their design is set to be released to customers later this year.

The personal living space of the VantageXL Suite gives Virgin Atlantic passengers the ultimate in comfort and privacy, with enclosed suite doors and a privacy divider alongside extensive work and relaxation space around each seat. The Thompson Aero’s Vantage seat provides a fully flat horizontal bed with 100% direct-aisle access and a variety of personal stowages.

VantageXL Suite on the new Virgin Atlantic A330neo

Virgin Atlantic has taken full advantage of VantageXL’s innovative design which offers first class ‘for free’ within the front-row seats. These are possible within the same density as a traditional all-business-class cabin, with no loss of space and no need for additional monuments.

Henry Buckley, design manager at Virgin Atlantic, said: “With every new aircraft that we bring to market, we strive to innovate and develop products and services that offer our customers memorable experiences.

“The VantageXL is a fantastic seat and our elevated front-row offering, known as the Retreat Suite, is a particularly exciting addition to the cabin, and our most spacious suite yet.

“These two exclusive seats, with lots of extra space, storage, and bigger screens, give our customers the opportunity to connect with each other in-flight and engage with shared experiences for up to four people to enjoy at any one time. We have worked to customise the styling, functionality and product features within our latest Upper-Class suite.

“In true Virgin Atlantic style, and working with Thompson Aero Seating, we have then overlaid it with bespoke trim and finish, to give our customers an enriched in-seat experience, that offers style and comfort.

“We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy it later this year.”

Andy Morris, VP commercial for Thompson Aero Seating, added: “We are delighted to announce Virgin Atlantic as our latest customer for our VantageXL Suite. We are particularly pleased that Virgin Atlantic and its passengers will benefit from the two first-class suites encompassed within the VantageXL LOPA. Virgin Atlantic’s choice of features to customise the seats has created a sumptuous environment and we hope that the comfort offered will prove to be a major selling point for the airline.”