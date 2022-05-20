NI’s Workpal invests £500k in opening new London office after GB growth

Mark Weston, UK sales director, WorkPal and Ian Megahey, sales director, WorkPal

WorkPal’s London office will open in June and be headed by UK sales director Mark Weston and up to 12 staff over the coming year.

The new site is the first English office for the business, which provides mobile working solutions for the corporate world. It is a response to a recent surge in client numbers with around 55% based in England.

WorkPal already has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, and New Jersey (USA).

The new London site is just one part of the company’s growth strategy following a significant incline in turnover. The company’s 2021 accounts revealed the firm had a turnover of £5.4m which is almost double its sales in 2020.

The opening of the office also follows on from the signing of multiple high profile contracts in the region — one of which represents the biggest deal in its history.

Ian Megahey, sales director, WorkPal, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new GB site. The London office has been a long-time coming and follows on from a very pleasing influx of new clients in that region of the UK, including some of our biggest deals yet.

“We’re delighted to appoint Mark Weston to the role of UK Sales Director. He will be a great asset to our team with his wealth of experience in the distribution, mobile and SaaS (software as a service) markets. He is the ideal candidate to help us continue our growth and develop new opportunities that really optimise our customer experience and expand our reach into the UK market.”

Mr Weston explained: “The SaaS (software as a service) market is a fast paced environment and a challenge I’m very much looking forward to. WorkPal is an exciting place to work, with lots of talented people and it is my pleasure to be a part of this ever-growing company. There are lots of opportunities in the UK to partner with businesses, optimising services as part of their digital transformation journey.

“Adding value and delivering an outstanding level of customer service and experience to our partners is key in this ever-evolving industry and that is what I am looking forward to delivering with WorkPal.”

Belfast based WorkPal is part of the Megahey family-owned Barclay Group, which also includes Barclay Communications and Barclay Digital Services. It operates at the leading edge of the services sector, providing businesses with mobile job management software to revolutionise their operations.

Used by over 500 service businesses in NI and across the globe, WorkPal offers a full overview of workflows, providing transparency of service operative’s location and job status at any time.

Businesses subscribe to avail of the software which boasts a user-friendly web app for Office PC users and a Smartphone app for field service engineers, enabling instant synchronisation of office and field-based teams’ digital paperwork. This transforms the distribution and management of jobs, while enhancing reporting, tracking and invoicing, ultimately saving businesses time and money.

Established over 10 years ago, WorkPal evolved through Barclay Communications and research undertaken by a forward-thinking in-house software development team.

Led by sales director, Ian Megahey, this team channelled their collective insight and learning to create a software solution which they knew would assist businesses in the services sector.