NMDDC Council urges people to ‘Make It Local’ as business support campaign launches

The new campaign promoting the Council’s ‘Make It Local’ message will help relaunch the unique business offering that the district boasts, as well as stimulate the entrepreneurial resilience of Newry Mourne & Down.

NMDDC’s Chairperson Cllr Cathy Mason, said: “This campaign will not only shine a light on the key sectors represented across the district but will also communicate how businesses here have worked hard to establish a safe shopping practice in light of Covid regulations.

“Our message is clear; Newry, Mourne and Down is open for business. Our local businesses are outstanding, diverse and resilient. Now is the time to step up and support them by making it local. I would strongly encourage people – both from within the district and further afield – to shop locally

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Cathy Mason, Chairperson, NMDDC, Stephen Magorrian, Denvir’s and Shelley Cochrane, Dilly Dally

“It goes without saying that everyone should also remain mindful of the guidelines and measures that have been put in place due to Covid-19, and I would encourage people to adhere to these at all times.”

Local businessman Stephen Magorrian, who is one of the owners at Denvir’s in Downpatrick, explained: “We are pleased to be open again and have thoroughly enjoyed welcoming customers back to Denvir’s. We’ve had to invest quite considerably in order to re-open and keep both staff and customers safe, which I know has also been the case for many other businesses. So, with that in mind, I would strongly encourage people to support all local businesses in the coming weeks and months where possible. It is also critically important that we attract investment and capital from beyond the district, as this will help us to drive tourism across Newry, Mourne and Down as a whole and grow prosperity across our city and towns.”

Shelley Cochrane, business owner of gift and homeware shop Dilly Dally in Downpatrick also added: “It’s great to see shops and hospitality bouncing back, and on a personal note, it has been so lovely to welcome our customers back into the shop. Our high street is a social hub. Long before social media it was where people met, and it is still somewhere for people to shop, eat, visit, and explore.

“We have so much to offer in Newry, Mourne and Down, from the local butchers and florist to cafés, pubs and restaurants, and I would encourage everyone to get out there and support local businesses.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.