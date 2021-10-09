No 43 enhances historic hotel as food destination

David (41) has created a series of delicious signature dishes at the new No 43 Restaurant at The Kilmorey Arms from the rich resource of local ingredients to be found around the coastal town, Northern Ireland’s biggest fishing harbour, and from farms in the iconic Mournes overlooking the 43-bed hotel, a welcoming and service-focused hospitality hub.

The new upmarket restaurant is being developed by hotel owner Sam Henderson and general manager John McGreevy, who has vast experience of the hospitality industry in Ireland and further afield. The new eatery is part of an ongoing investment in the hotel, a listed building, which dates back to 1843 and has hosted many famous guests including Sir Winston Churchill and US President Dwight Eisenhower.

David, a chef with vast experience working in hotels and restaurants here for 23 years, says: “I was thrilled when Sam and John briefed me about their plans to create a quality restaurant for local people as well as the many thousands of visitors from virtually every corner of the world who came to Kilkeel before the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns.

Head chef David McCreevy skilfully creating original dishes in No 43 Restaurant in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel, Co Down

“Tourism is now gradually recovering especially in terms of visitors from the Republic of Ireland. The Carlingford Ferry, for instance, has become hugely important for day-trippers and longer stay visitors from the Republic. We are gearing up for an expected growth in visitors in both short and longer terms.

“The changes that have been taking place at the hotel are exciting and inspirational. It’s always been a great place to work, one in which ideas and suggestions about developing the business are considered and implemented. Our new and stylish restaurant will offer a quality food destination in the area and will also help to showcase the fabulous food and warm hospitality to be experienced here.”

The stylish 55-seater restaurant is a key element in a substantial investment in the future of the hotel that’s being spearheaded by the owner and general manager. The new restaurant, for instance, has involved a total investment of just under £100,000 and has been created by a substantial expansion of the existing premises.

“There’s a real buzz about the hotel with a strong commitment to enhance further its position as the ideal hospitality destination in the Mournes and the Co Down coast which includes established holiday centres such as Newcastle and Cranfield beaches,” adds David, head chef at the popular hotel for three years.

Sam Henderson, owner of the Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel with David McGreevy and general manager John McGreevy

Originally from Belfast, David lives in the Mournes with wife Catriona and young daughter and enjoys walking the hills in the spare time he is able to create in what has always been a busy hotel with a longstanding reputation for simple, quality and nutritious food.

“While our new menu retains of some of the most popular favourites with local people in particular, there are a number of original dishes which are also based on the very best local and seasonal ingredients such as the wonderfully tasty Mourne lamb and, of course, fresh fish and shell fish, especially lobsters and langoustines landed daily by local fishing vessels at the harbour nearby. All our beef, furthermore, is sourced from an established Northern Ireland supplier from its farm network.

“We are also using fresh vegetables supplied by local growers. In addition to the a gourmet la carte menu, there’ll be original specials on a regular basis,” adds David, who gained his culinary qualifications at the old Belfast Met in Brunswick Street, Belfast and honed his creative skills at restaurants and hotels especially in the city including the four-star Jury’s Hotel.

“I’ve been using the seasonal ingredients to create deliciously different dishes with an unusual twist particularly in terms of cooking techniques and sauces for diners,” he continues.

The historic Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel

David’s passion for quality food and cooking was initially encouraged during his time as a student at De La Salle College in Belfast. He was subsequently persuaded to explore culinary opportunities in the Mournes by Catriona who grew up on the family farm near the tiny village of Attical, a frequent halt for trekkers and other visitors to the mountains.

General manager John McGreevy adds that the hotel is close to a host of ‘must see’ attractions for visitors, ranging from the stunning Silent Valley and world heritage sights such as St Patrick’s grave to movie sets for blockbusters like the famed Game of Thrones.

“The new restaurant that we’ve developed is a key feature in our growth focused strategy for the business,” John says. “We want visitors to enjoy the very best cuisine skilfully created by David and his team from local ingredients and to leave determined to return again…and again. We’ve so much to offer as a superb food destination.”

