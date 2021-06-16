North Coast connects to Fibrus Hyperfast Full Fibre Network

The new broadband infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider, specialists in providing full fibre broadband to rural and regional areas across the country.

Fibrus began work on the North Coast earlier this year to transform broadband infrastructure, having already completed extensive works across South Down and Mid Ulster. Over 8,000homesand businesses on the North Coast can now access the hyperfast full fibre broadband service.

Speaking from Portrush Fibrus Managing Director David Armstrong said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in towns like Portrush, Portstewart and Ballycastle. For too long, rural and regional areas on the North Coast have gone without decent connectivity opportunities, despite being a hub for local business and of course, local tourism hospitality and attractions.

East Derry MLAs, Cara Hunter, Maurice Bradley and Claire Sugden join David Armstrong, Managing Director at Fibrus, to launch the arrival of the new, hyperfast full fibre network in Portrush

“The need and demand for online connectivity has been accelerated by the recent ‘Stay at Home’ message, with more and more families working from home, accessing school lessons online and enjoying streaming services for entertainment, proving that access to broadband has become like any other utility. To modern homes and businesses, it is as essential as your electricity and heating.