North Coast insurance firm shortlisted for national award

Gary McClarty, MCL InsureTech and Steven Switzer, DotSys

MCL InsureTech shortlisted for the Digital Insurance Award category at the National Insurance Awards following its commitment to developing online IT solutions in the sector as it plans to double workforce.

Coleraine-headquartered insurance firm, MCL InsureTech, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award at the National Insurance Awards 2022 event, which will be held in London this March.

The shortlisting follows hot on the heels of the Technology Business of the Year title for its subsidiary entity DotSys Limited at the Causeway Business Awards in 2021.

The company is one of five shortlisted for the Digital Insurance Award category following its investment into and the elaboration of its online insurance services over the past year.

This includes the launch of new software, rebranding one of its insurance entities to an online-only model and more.

The National Insurance Awards celebrates excellence in the sector, highlighting the very best in general insurance provision and management.

It features 31 categories for companies and teams that demonstrate excellence in their field – from the delivery of specialist brokerage services to the best in High Net Worth (HNW) insurance provisions.

Over the past 30 years MCL InsureTech Limited has been developing its insurance solutions with advanced movement in the online market.

This includes its online-only brands, which sit alongside its traditional insurance names, as well as its sophisticated IT solutions for the insurance world itself.

The firm is something of a pioneer in the insurance sector as the parent company to subsidiary company DotSys Limited (software development). Also in its portfolio are the insurance brands; Its4women, McClartys Insurance, BoxyMo and GetSetGo.

Speaking about the nomination, managing director of MCL InsureTech, Gary McClarty, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Digital Insurance category at this high profile industry event. It is an incredibly proud moment, and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams to have combined their skills, to provide a fully digital accessible insurance service that delivers an outstanding customer experience across an ever-expanding product portfolio.

“We have been growing our brand portfolio consistently while disrupting the market with the best IT solutions possible for the ever-growing digital world we live in and we have made strategic investments into our business model, launching an office in Ireland and tripling our staff.

“Our client base has also grown and we are proud to have some 90,000 people on our database. They are drivers throughout the whole of Ireland, across all demographics with one common need — an insurance brand they can trust.

“We look forward to attending the event and showing the UK what we have to offer.”

This year will mark a busy one for MCL InsureTech. It has kicked off 2022 with a recruitment campaign that will double its DotSys team, from 10 to 20. Among the roles being advertised are software developers, from graduate to senior level.

Steven Switzer, head of Software Engineering at DotSys, added: “As the Covid-19 pandemic hit and it became clear customers were increasingly prepared to embrace online service provision, MCL InsureTech fast-tracked its aim of providing a fully digital, customer centric insurance service. New software developed by our team, known as the E-volve platform, supported this vision.

“DotSys offers a wide range of cloud-based flexible and scalable solutions to help insurance companies, MGAs (managing general agents) and brokerages digitalise and automate their processes. The DotSys team was instrumental in creating MCL InsureTech’s digital-only insurance brand GetSetGo thanks to its modular cloud-based software system that can operate across multiple counties and currencies whilst offering the customer complete autonomy.

“It’s an exciting time to join our company. We’re a quirky, friendly bunch and look forward to welcoming our new recruits into the family”.

