Northern Ireland businesswoman takes over UK-wide policy role at FSB

Tina McKenzie appointed as UK Chair of Policy and Advocacy for the Federation of Small Businesses

Tina McKenzie, one of the best-known business figures in Northern Ireland, has been appointed as UK Chair of Policy and Advocacy for the Federation of Small Businesses, the UK’s biggest business organisation representing the interests of self-employed people and smaller businesses.

The role means she will also serve in one of the most senior positions on the organisation’s Board of Directors.

Tina has been instrumental in advocating for small businesses in NI during the Brexit process. This new appointment means NI will have a strong business advocate right at the heart of FSB who can take the message directly into Parliament at Westminster.

Tina said: “It would be a privilege to take up such an important and prestigious role at any time, but it is perhaps especially pleasing that its commencement coincides with International Women’s Day. FSB has long promoted diversity of opportunity, so this appointment highlights that commitment in action as well as word, on a day when women’s achievements are particularly in the spotlight.”

The appointments also see entrepreneur and renowned small business champion, Martin McTague, instated as National Chair of the Federation, taking over from outgoing National Chair, Mike Cherry, who held the office for six years.

Martin McTague explained: “Small firms are absolutely crucial to the economic recovery, bringing innovation and dynamism, creating jobs, growth and opportunities. They account for 60% of private sector employment in the UK and make up 99% of all businesses. But they face significant barriers which I’m determined to pull down – from growth-inhibiting tax hikes to poor treatment by big business clients.

“Big businesses must become better corporate citizens with their supply chains, including when it comes to stamping out poor payment practices. I want to use the opportunity as National Chair to offer advice and assistance to larger firms wanting to do the right thing and back small business.

“FSB has a proud and successful track record of being a powerful voice heard in governments and opposition parties at UK level, and also in boardrooms and local communities in every corner of the UK. I’m committed to making sure small business are fully supported, represented, and their interests are wired into the DNA of decision-makers at all levels.”

