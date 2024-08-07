Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited will deliver the Strule Shared Education Campus on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks in Omagh

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department of Education has awarded the construction contract for the Strule Shared Education Campus to a Northern Ireland construction firm.

Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited will deliver the £375million shared education facility on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks, a 125 acre site in Omagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction will start later this year and the new campus will open in September 2028.

Pictured Ian Lowry, Woodvale-Lowry JV Limited, Ivor Sampson, Woodvale-Lowry JV Limited and Mark Browne, Department of Education Permanent Secretary signing the contract for the Strule Shared Education Campus

Commenting on the contract award, Education Minister Paul Givan, said: “This is a momentous day for the Strule Programme. Any uncertainty is now over and I am delighted to deliver on this huge investment for the young people of Omagh.

"Strule will be the largest education construction project ever delivered in Northern Ireland and will bring a huge boost to the local economy. It represents a massive capital investment in the west of Northern Ireland and will stimulate further development and regeneration of the region.”

The Strule campus is a pioneering project that will provide a state-of-the-art shared centre of learning. It will bring together six schools from across the community and incorporate grammar, secondary and special school provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds, will come together on a vibrant and dynamic campus.

Pictured are Jemma Catterson, Woodvale-Lowry JV Limited, Ian Lowry, Woodvale-Lowry JV Limited, Jennifer Morgan, Strategic Investment Board, Kenny Bickerstaff, TetraTech, Ivor Sampson, Woodvale-Lowry JV Limited, Mark Browne, Department of Education (DE) Permanent Secretary, Heather Cousins, DE and Suzanne Kingon, DE signing the contract for the Strule Shared Education Campus

The schools will work together to provide a shared curriculum and a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

The Minister continued: “I am delighted we have reached this key milestone in the delivery of this iconic and unique shared education campus. The Strule project will be an education campus of world and international renown and a flagship for the shared society we are aiming to develop.”