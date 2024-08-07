Northern Ireland construction firm signs contract for £375million education campus on former army barracks site
The Department of Education has awarded the construction contract for the Strule Shared Education Campus to a Northern Ireland construction firm.
Woodvale Lowry Joint Venture Limited will deliver the £375million shared education facility on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Barracks, a 125 acre site in Omagh.
Construction will start later this year and the new campus will open in September 2028.
Commenting on the contract award, Education Minister Paul Givan, said: “This is a momentous day for the Strule Programme. Any uncertainty is now over and I am delighted to deliver on this huge investment for the young people of Omagh.
"Strule will be the largest education construction project ever delivered in Northern Ireland and will bring a huge boost to the local economy. It represents a massive capital investment in the west of Northern Ireland and will stimulate further development and regeneration of the region.”
The Strule campus is a pioneering project that will provide a state-of-the-art shared centre of learning. It will bring together six schools from across the community and incorporate grammar, secondary and special school provision.
Over 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds, will come together on a vibrant and dynamic campus.
The schools will work together to provide a shared curriculum and a wide range of extra-curricular activities.
The Minister continued: “I am delighted we have reached this key milestone in the delivery of this iconic and unique shared education campus. The Strule project will be an education campus of world and international renown and a flagship for the shared society we are aiming to develop.”
The schools involved are Arvalee School and Resource Centre, Christian Brothers Grammar School, Loreto Grammar School, Omagh Academy Grammar School, Omagh High School, and Sacred Heart College.
