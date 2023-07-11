Amidst continued escalating costs of everyday goods and the end of the government’s energy price guarantee, there was good news for consumers as the latest oil price figures show that oil prices across Northern Ireland have reduced on average by about 10% on pre-invasion levels and are 50% lower than at their peak of the fuel crisis.

According to the Consumer Council website, the average cost of 900 litres on February 24 last year was £555.72. On July 6 the average cost was £501.52.

The peak price was on March 10 last year, coming in at £1181.53 for 900 litres.

David Blevings, area manager of OFTEC – a trade organisation for the heating and cooking industries, said: “This is fantastic news for oil users, and we would encourage consumers to take advantage of these lower prices to fill their tanks ahead of the winter.

“For existing homes, oil is once again the most cost-effective way of heating your home in Northern Ireland today** and shows that competition in this sector continues to deliver value for consumers”.

Looking ahead to the Department for Economy’s heat consultation later this year which will determine how we heat our homes in the future, Mr Blevings said renewable liquid fuel must play a key role.

He said: “With over 60% of homes using a liquid fuel in Northern Ireland there is a clear need to ensure a sustainable, renewable liquid fuel is included in any future strategy.

“We have proved that sustainable biofuels can be used as a direct replacement for kerosene in existing liquid fuelled boiler with minor adaptions giving an approximate 88% reduction in carbon emissions.

“We firmly believe all low and no carbon solutions will be required to meet the carbon reductions that have now signed into law under the climate act.

“With the summer months now upon us it is a good time to think about having your boiler serviced.

