Northern Ireland firm, GCD Technologies, to acquire propertynews.com

The deal will see GCD take ownership of the popular house hunting portal and its property software products from November 1st as the company seeks to further grow the product side of its business.

Mediahuis, which publishes a range of print and digital titles across the island of Ireland, including the Belfast Telegraph, has decided to sell Propertynews.com as part of a plan to focus its resources on its core publishing business and other leading classified sites including the continued development of its highly successful nijobfinder recruitment portal.

GCD is seen as the perfect buyer for Propertynews.com as it has been the site’s technology partner since 2004, responsible for the design and development of the current Propertynews.com portal, apps and estate agency management software products. GCD has vast digital product development experience across many sectors, working with clients including PowerNI and Fane Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Cuthbert, technical director and co-founder, Simon Gough, head of client services, Andrew Gough, managing director and co-founder and Emma Kerr, marketing director of GCD, announce the company's acquisition of Propertynews.com

GCD employs almost 40 people between offices in Lurgan and Dublin and the acquisition of Propertynews.com will see the fast-growing business further increase its headcount. In the past three years, GCD has grown its business by more than 40%.

Andrew Gough, managing director of GCD, said: “In addition to developing digital products for our clients, we also develop and operate a suite of products ourselves and the acquisition of Propertynews.com fits perfectly within our strategy to further grow this stream of our business. We have a long history with Propertynews and our team have a deep relationship with the platform, its technology and its customers, so we are delighted to be taking ownership of the site and its software products. We are really excited about the future of Propertynews.com and the innovation we can bring to the property market locally here in Northern Ireland. ”

Marc Vangeel, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland, added: “Mediahuis are proud to have owned the propertynews.com portal within our portfolio of news media and digital brands since 2019, but we believe that this offer from GCD Technologies will bring the resources and product development experience needed to continue to compete effectively into the future. We wish the new owners continued success.”

Propertynews.com was established in 2000 as Northern Ireland’s first property portal. It became part of Mediahuis when the company acquired Independent News & Media in 2019.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.