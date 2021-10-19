Northern Ireland Keego Investments celebrates £2m of buy-to-let investment sales in only six months

Dubbed the ‘NI Property Girl’ on social media, managing director Eimear Gourley founded the investment company in April 2020, only a month after the initial lockdown period began.

Since then, she has been helping clients across Northern Ireland to begin and build their property investment portfolios.

Leaving a role in the construction industry as a civil engineer behind, Eimear said she wanted to help more people realise their dream of becoming property investors:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director at Keego Investments, Eimear Gourley

“I come from a family of builders and my dad has been investing in property for years. I had always been waiting for the right moment until I realised, there wasn’t one. When the first lockdown was called, the wheels were already in motion and I just kept going.

“My business is designed to help those with no experience in property investing or with simply no time to do it themselves. I take my clients from the very start of property investing through to the final lick of paint in the refurbishment.

“My main service is helping to build client property portfolios. From one property to tens of properties. I agree the amount of money our client would like to invest and the return they are seeking, negotiate with the seller on the purchase price, estimate any refurbishment works that need carried out and assist with the buying process. I work with the best team of solicitors, mortgage brokers and builders to help make the journey as smooth as possible.”

Previously a civil engineer, Eimear has extensive knowledge of the sector and has been project manager for multi-million pound construction sites.

When asked where the Northern Ireland property-hotspots are, Eimear says the Greater Belfast area will always be a secure choice for buy-to-let investors:

“The greater Belfast area is where the strongest capital growth and rental demand currently is. Of course, we will always consider a property anywhere if the figures work for our client, but Belfast is usually a safe and sensible choice.

“As an investor, you’ll want to benefit from strong rent but also take advantage of capital growth; to get the very best outcomes for our clients that’s where we focus.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.