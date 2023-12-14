​An engineer from Antrim known only as ‘Mr L’ has become an overnight millionaire after scooping a whopping £1m prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

​An engineer from Antrim known only as ‘Mr L’ has become an overnight millionaire after scooping a whopping £1m prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

​He won the prize on Tuesday 14 November and says he plans to use his winnings on making some home improvements and treats for the family.

The Antrim local, who played a personal selection of numbers made up of birthdays, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow what incredible news for Mr. L for winning this fantastic £1M prize There’s no better feeling than treating the family. Enjoy!”

The National Lottery generates £30m every week for National Lottery-funded projects, having made over 670,000 grants across the UK to date.

Last month a team from the University of Glasgow, University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland found that frequent social media use could be linked with harmful behaviour among children and young people – including drinking, gambling, smoking and drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad