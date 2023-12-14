Northern Ireland lottery: Engineer from Antrim known as ‘Mr L’ scoops £1m prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker
He won the prize on Tuesday 14 November and says he plans to use his winnings on making some home improvements and treats for the family.
The Antrim local, who played a personal selection of numbers made up of birthdays, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.
Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow what incredible news for Mr. L for winning this fantastic £1M prize There’s no better feeling than treating the family. Enjoy!”
The National Lottery generates £30m every week for National Lottery-funded projects, having made over 670,000 grants across the UK to date.
