Northern Ireland passes milestone with 75,000 businesses for first time

There are now 75,938 businesses registered in the country according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

This latest milestone builds on the previous year’s success. In 2021, a record 9,358 companies were formed in NI, and the number of businesses based in the country grew by 5.5%. That annual growth in the corporate population outpaced each of the other countries of the UK.

John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that Northern Ireland has achieved this important 75,000 milestone. It underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for business ventures, also demonstrated by the country achieving record growth in 2021.”

Northern Ireland offers a number of benefits to businesses including a highly skilled employment pool, competitive accommodation costs, excellent infrastructure with air, rail, road and sea connections and a robust supply chain.

It is also home to two leading global universities, has the highest level of degree completions in the UK and regularly ranks as one of the happiest places to live.