AA spokesman Luke Bosdet noted that on 23 January, NI fuel forecourt prices were the cheapest across the UK, at 164.25p per litre of diesel and 143.52 for petrol.This compared to London at 172.73p for diesel and 150.63p for petrol, with Wales at 167.51p and 146.02p and Scotland at 168.42p and 146.03p respectively."Wholesale costs have gone up over the last couple of weeks," Mr Bosdet told the News Letter on Thursday."Petrol and diesel pump prices continued to fall because it takes time for cost changes to be reflected at the pump."But pump prices over the last couple of days have levelled off because the downward trend on forecourts is now likely transitioning to upwards."He was unable to predict exactly what might come next."I can’t say how much pump prices might rise because the market is volatile – maybe a couple of pennies in the next two to three weeks.”