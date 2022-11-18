One of the biggest shopping days of the year will be upon us next Friday but strikes by postal workers are expected to cause serious disruption and, perhaps, put a dent in the trend of customers turning to technology giants for their Christmas shopping.

Members of the Communication Workers Union are set to strike, unless there is a breakthrough in talks with Royal Mail, on November 24 and 25 – two dates designed for maximum impact on Black Friday.

Posties are also set to be on strike in Northern Ireland, like the rest of the UK, on November 30 and December 1 – another two crucial dates that could cause serious disruption to shopping plans on ‘cyber Monday’, when many people place orders for deliveries in time for Christmas.

Royal Mail has been involved in a long-running pay dispute with its workers, leading to huge industrial action across the UK.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts has said that while the buzz associated with Black Friday might be more muted this year amid economic woes and a lack of disposable income, effort has gone into making high streets “fun and family friendly” for the Christmas shopping season.

On Black Friday, Mr Roberts said: “It’s not as big as it used to be because I think people are starting their Christmas shopping earlier and earlier now.

"And obviously a lot of working families don’t have as much disposable income, so they’re starting earlier.

“It’s less of a big ticket event than it used to be, and the days of people fighting over plasma screens are long gone.”

He continued: “Our message this Christmas, now more than ever, is that people need to get out to support independent retailers because they are under the most pressure.

“We need people’s support. That is our plea to consumers this Christmas because unless people get out to support them, they’re not going to be there by the new year.”

Mr Roberts added: “There are some fantastic deals in our independent retailers, and what we would always encourage people to do is shop around.

"The quality and choice that you would get from our independent retailers is very competitive now, and if you’re looking for products that are a little bit different then our independent retailers will cater to you.”

He continued: “A lot of our members are working very hard with councils this year to make our high streets fun and family friendly.

"There are a lot of fun things, with animations and other things to make the high streets attractive destinations this Christmas.