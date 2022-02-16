Northern Ireland retailers welcome business rates announcement

Addressing MLAs at the Assembly, finance minister Conor Murphy, said: “I do intend to proceed to freeze both domestic and non-domestic regional rates next year, which will help with the rising costs faced by families and businesses.

“Unfortunately, I cannot extend this to the three years as previously intended.

“I will also progress with the £50 million rate relief package to support a rates holiday for businesses.

NFRN’s Northern Ireland president, Joe Archibald

“This will provide a three-months rates holiday for retail, tourism, hospitality, leisure, childcare, newspapers and airports which are the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.”

The NFRN’s Northern Ireland president, Coleraine store owner Joe Archibald, welcomed the news however called for a full review of business rates: “The holiday and freeze on rates is much needed because there is still a lot of recovery to be done following the pandemic.

“There really needs to be a full review of business rates because they are scandalous in some cases, but any help we can get at the moment is to be welcomed.”

