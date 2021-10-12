Northern Ireland’s Bertie’s Bakery awarded double AA certification

Regarded as the global benchmark for best practice in food safety, quality and responsibility the BRC Double ‘AA’ grade was awarded to Bertie’s Bakery following a two-day audit in August.

Launched during the lockdown in March 2020, Bertie’s Bakery founder Brian McErlain, explained: “This award is the gold standard for food production. For a young company like ours the achievement is remarkable and I am extremely proud of all our employees and grateful for their contribution in making this happen. BRC certification is very detailed and prescriptive ensuring best practice and standardisation throughout the food production process. Having this accreditation assures our customers of optimal quality in everything we do and is an invaluable marketing asset.”

The BRC award tops an exceptional 18 months for the relatively new company, coinciding with the addition of 11 Eurospar/Spar stores in greater Belfast, Bangor and Newtownards necessitating the purchase of a seventh delivery van.

Gavin Hawthorne, head baker, Bertie’s Bakery with the BRC certificate

Brian added: “From the outset our focus has been on handcrafted and hand finished methods employing highly skilled bakers and using only the best quality ingredients. Whilst we pride ourselves in producing the very best traditional breads, cakes and snacks, we also embrace innovation in creating new interpretations of old favourites.”

