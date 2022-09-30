Northern Ireland’s ‘travel bible’ now available to pick up free at local coffee shop chain

For 32 years, since the monthly newspaper launched in 1990, Northern Ireland Travel News has been a veritable ‘travel bible’ for readers, informing them of the latest news in the local travel industry and keeping them up to date with all the latest travel-related products and holiday destinations, both abroad and closer to home.

Now, in a partnership with Ground Espresso Bars, customers at all of the coffee shop chain’s outlets across Northern Ireland can pick up a free copy to read with their favourite brew.

Northern Ireland Travel News, the province’s only dedicated travel publication, is already available to pick up in local travel hotspots such as cruise ports, ferry terminals, airports, tourist information centres and select newsagents, as well as being stocked in every travel agency across the country – but the new partnership with Ground Espresso Bars is the icing on the cake, according to founding director Jonathan Adair.

“We are looking at new ways to grow our distribution,” said Jonathan.

“And we see this link-up with Ground Espresso Bars as a tremendous opportunity to get our newspaper into the public’s hands. It’s especially gratifying working with a local company as well.”

Ground Espresso Bars, a family owned and operated business, was set up in Coleraine in 2001 and has since grown to over 30 locations, mostly in Northern Ireland, with three in England, one in Scotland and another in Dublin.

Jonny Ross, operations manager of Ground, is also excited by the new partnership with Northern Ireland Travel News, another local family-owned business.

“We are super excited to partner with another home-grown company who share our passion for serving customers and growing connections,” added Jonny.

“What better way for our customers to spend a relaxing few minutes but with a cup of coffee or tea in one hand and a copy of NI Travel News in the other.

"Two local family companies with global connections, it’s a great mix, like coffee and cake!“

