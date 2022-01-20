Omicron Hospitality Payment scheme gets underway...are you eligible for a one-off grant of £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000?

Over 3,200 local businesses will be eligible for a one-off grant payment of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 based on their rateable value. Eligible businesses will include; restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, nightclubs, pubs, social clubs and private members clubs.

Businesses are being contacted by email if they previously received a payment under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS).

The email will include a link to an online form, where businesses will be asked to confirm some relevant information and complete a declaration in order to enable payments for the Omicron Hospitality Payment Scheme to issue. These businesses should check their mailbox for this email, including Junk Mail folders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If there has been no change in a business’s circumstances, the payment should be with the business within seven to 10 working days of their application, depending on how long the payment takes to clear through the banking system. If circumstances have changed, Land & Property Services will need to carry out some further validation checks and gather some additional information, which will require additional time to process.

A process has been put in place to allow new hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to LRSS to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment.

These businesses can apply by downloading an application form from the nibusinessinfo website. This process and the necessary supporting documentation required can be found on the nibusinessinfo website at https://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/content/coronavirus-omicron-hospitality-payment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.