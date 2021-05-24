Omniplex is back...here are their safety measures!

Supervisor of Omniplex Cinema Lisburn, Sophie Easton, Manager Chris Gaston and Supervisor Nathan Bracken

The sites in Lisburn, Dundonald, Newry, Criagavon and Bangor are the first to reopen to the public.

Eight more Omniplex locations across the country are ready to resume screening from this Friday, May 28 marking the first time this year for avid movie goers to enjoy the big screen experience.

The cinema chain – the largest in Northern Ireland, closed all of its venues on December 24, 2020, when all areas of the UK and Ireland were under pandemic restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the reopening announcement, Paul John Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “We are thrilled to finally be welcoming back cinema goers for the first time this year. We strongly believe in the power of escapism that a couple of hours spent at the cinema provides and we are looking forward to opening our doors for the ultimate big screen experience.

“We have worked hard over the last year to ensure our customers can enjoy the magic of cinema once again. We continue to follow public health advice and the safety of our team and customers remains of utmost importance.”

Safety measures will include limited capacity; 2m distance between parties for social distancing requirements; face coverings to be worn by staff and audiences when moving within cinema buildings; and staggered showtimes to name a few.

Omniplex Cinemas will also be operating enhanced online booking to make the visit as contactless as possible with increased cleaning regimes and hand sanitising stations in every foyer. Visitors will be expected to wear face masks but will be allowed to remove them when seated in auditoriums for eating or drinking.

Paul added: “It’s been a long and difficult year for us all with restrictions affecting our daily lives. We know that our audiences are eager to get back to the big screen and we cannot wait to see people experiencing the cinema once again.”

Several film studios had paused the release of their ‘tentpole’ blockbusters in 2020, opting for release dates in the latter half of 2021.

From today, film fans can enjoy films including Peter Rabbit 2, voiced by stars including James Corden and Margot Robbie and much-anticipated horror film The Conjuring 3.

A raft of blockbuster films is set to be released in Summer 2021 with Marvel releasing the much-delayed Black Widow on July 9. DC Comics will play to a similar field of movie goers with the release of The Suicide Squad on August 6. The ninth instalment of Fast and Furious will come to cinema screens across NI on July 9 this year. The 25th James Bond will also grace the movie screens with No Time to Die featuring Daniel Craig as 007 expected to come out on September 30 in the UK and Ireland. Tickets are on sale now in advance of these reopening dates at www.omniplex.ie.

Omniplex is the largest cinema chain in Ireland, with over 250 screens in 33 locations.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.