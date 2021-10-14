Omniplex to unveil new nine screen cinema at CastleCourt’s former Debenhams site creating 80 jobs

The leisure and entertainment company intends the nine-screen cinema to include a licenced bar and super comfort seating within an intimate and luxurious setting.

Omniplex director Paul John Anderson says this development will be like no other the group has undertaken.

“We are going to do something very special in CastleCourt,” said Mr Anderson.

The new leisure space on the 80,000sq ft of space vacated by Debenhams earlier this year

“Expect to see new and never-before-seen levels of luxury, quality and service for an afternoon or night out at the cinema.

“We are incredibly excited by the project which will breathe new life into Belfast’s city centre and we aim to have it fully operational before Christmas 2022.”

Omniplex Cinema Group is one of two new anchor tenants taking over the 80,000sq ft of space vacated by Debenhams earlier this year.

The fit out and construction of the nine-screen cinema will create up to 80 jobs.

Once operational the Omniplex will employ 40 people full and part time.

CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr says the arrival of Omniplex is a significant step towards the regeneration of Belfast city centre.

Ms Barr explained: “We are thrilled to confirm Omniplex as one of the two new anchor tenants in CastleCourt.

“Not only are the jobs and investment they bring to the heart of Belfast significant, they will also play a central role in revitalising the city centre.

“The high streets of cities across the UK and Ireland have been changing shape and adapting to the new desires and demands of shoppers and visitors.

“More retail with attractive and substantial leisure attractions as well as quality bars, cafes and restaurants enhances the city centre experience and CastleCourt’s offer will deliver this.”

CastleCourt shopping centre, first opened in April 1990, has reported strong performance with a dramatic increase in customer spend since reopening on April 30.

It is home to 80 retailers employing a total of 1,000 people and has defied all forecasts of a slump following the closure of anchor tenant Debenhams earlier this year.

