One week left to enter Belfast Chamber Business Awards

Has your team gone above and beyond for the local community? Or perhaps your business has had to change course and excelled in the process.

Whatever the reason for celebration, Belfast Chamber wants to hear from you. And there’s one week left to do it.

The deadline to enter the Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 is Friday, September 3 at midnight.

The Awards, sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, are now in their sixth year and have become a benchmark of excellence in the city. And Belfast Chamber, who organise and host the event, are encouraging as many businesses to enter as possible to help shine a light on their successes.

The awards will take place on Friday, October 22, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge.

With over 22 categories spanning Communication Excellence, Business Innovation, to Best Digital Business and Best Eatery/Coffee shop, the awards seek to reward all areas of business in all sectors, in Belfast.

Michael Stewart, Belfast Chamber President, said, “Belfast is back in business. After a really tough time, businesses across our city are open again, many are growing, recruiting more staff and winning business worldwide, and the buzz that is so synonymous with Belfast is returning. Belfast Chamber wants to recognise and reward the unbelievable resilience, adaptability and entrepreneurship that have epitomised Belfast business during the past year. Acknowledging and celebrating the very best of Belfast businesses is what our 2021 Belfast Chamber Business Awards are all about and we want as many businesses as possible from across our city to share their success stories with us.

“We want to encourage as many businesses to enter as possible, from a broad range of industries. Entry is free at www.belfastchamber.com and we look forward to uniting as a business community on Friday, October 22 to celebrate the best in Belfast.”

Martin McLean Senior Business Manager at Bank of Ireland, continued: “These awards are an excellent opportunity to share your successes with your team and the wider business community.

“We are so proud of all of the different companies that enter and really showcase to the rest of Northern Ireland, that Belfast is setting the standard for resilience, innovation and brilliance for others to follow. I would encourage all businesses of every size to set aside a small amount of time to enter. There has never been a more important time to showcase your business and the team’s achievements and ambition”.

The Belfast Business Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge on Friday, October 22. To enter the Belfast Chamber Business Awards 2021 visit www.belfastchamber.com.

