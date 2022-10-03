Lidl Northern Ireland is bringing country back for the opening of its new concept store in Omagh, which will be unveiled by country music sensations Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan, on Thursday, October 13.

Located at the junction of Dromore Road and James Street, the new-look Lidl NI store will create 15 new retail positions and has supported a further 200 jobs during the construction and development phase. Plans to modernize and extend the store were granted approval last October by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council following an extensive community consultation.

Occupying a site of 8,029 sq. metres, the new store will be more than twice the size of the existing James Street site, and will incorporate a 95-space car park with two electric vehicle charging points and a large warehouse.

Omagh local, country music artist and Lidl NI team member Barry Kirwan, and Ballinderry-born singer Cliona Hagan, who made it to the final of RTE reality talent competition The All Ireland Talent Show, will cut the ribbon and participate in a meet-and-greet from 8am – 9am.

Barry said: “The opening of the new Omagh store is particularly poignant for me as Lidl NI has been a great support for my family during the last few years, when the music and entertainment scene took a hit as a result of the pandemic and my gigs dried up.

“I took on a day job with Lidl NI in the current Omagh store and thoroughly enjoyed the work, so am looking forward to getting back to open the new and improved site and, alongside Cliona Hagan, to meet with customers on the morning.

“The store is a great addition to the local area, with a fantastic range of high-quality products at great value, and a real focus on supporting local suppliers.”

Built to the retailer’s award-winning ‘concept’ design, which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, employee and baby-changing facilities, customers can look forward to a modern shopping experience.

The new store opening is part of Lidl NI’s long-term plan to grow its store network to 50 by 2030 - including three new stores in Londonderry and Strabane as part of a wider £26m investment into the Northwest region.

Sales operations director for Lidl NI, Gordon Cruikshanks , explained: “As NI’s fastest-growing supermarket, we’re thrilled to continue moving forward confidently with our long-established plans to rejuvenate and breathe new life into our site at Omagh, where we first opened a Lidl NI store in 2003.

“We’re delighted to confirm the James Street opening date for Thursday, October 13, and to have Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan open the doors. I look forward to welcoming the 15 new members to our team.”

Confirmed as NI’s fastest-growing supermarket by Kantar, with 12.6% market share growth over the last two years and holding a 7% market share of the region’s overall grocery market, Lidl contributes around £180m a year to the economy, sustaining 3,500 jobs while buying and exporting as much as £290m worth of local goods and products.

The company employs over 1,000 employees across its 41-strong store network and Regional Distribution Centre in Nutt’s Corner.

