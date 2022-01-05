Openreach NI connects its 100,000th customer to Ultrafast Full Fibre Broadband

The company, which currently employs more than 1,000 local people is proceeding at pace with the build of NI’s largest Ultrafast Full Fibre network - an even faster, more reliable and future-proof broadband connection essential for everyday life.

Now 100,000 customers in NI are connected to the expansive Openreach platform and can enjoy faster game downloads, better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming and the ability to connect more devices at once without experiencing any slowdown, buffering or dropouts.

The company is on track to deliver on its target of providing Full Fibre connectivity to over 75% of homes and businesses across NI with access to ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband by March 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Openreach engineer David Doyle alongside Tullyraine Practice partner Inga D’Haese and Openreach NI director Garret Kavanagh

Tullyraine Veterinary Clinic in Drumneath was the 100,000th Openreach customer to be upgraded to the latest broadband technology. Owners of the clinic, Hugh and Alison Suffern, were delighted to mark the milestone alongside Openreach.

Hugh said: “I’m delighted to join Openreach in celebrating the fantastic work it is carrying out to connect NI to their Ultrafast Full Fibre technology, urban and rural communities alike. The pandemic has shown how important online services are for how we live, work, keep in touch and crucially for us, how we keep our business operating and provide the best service to our clients.

“After years of poor speeds and reliability which made day-to-day tasks more difficult, access to the latest broadband technology will make a huge difference to us.”

Garret Kavanagh, director of Openreach in NI, added: “We feel extremely proud to have connected our 100,000th customer to this life-changing technology. Building the next generation of broadband has been and will continue to be transformational for Northern Ireland.

“I’d like to commend the efforts of our 1,000 strong team as it is their dedication, expertise and desire to consistently deliver the best results for our customers that has ensured the region is getting the digital infrastructure it needs.

“Our investment in the overall infrastructure of £130 million between 2021 and 2022 will continue to drive the build forward and open up endless opportunities as more and more customers like Hugh and Alison connect to our future-proof broadband network”.

Openreach is pioneering the Full Fibre network in a bid to set Northern Ireland up for success today and in the future.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.