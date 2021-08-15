Ormeau Business Park celebrates 21 years at Gasworks

Michael Burke, Burke Systems & Solutions, Patricia McNeill, manager OBP, Keith Bell, Tedford’s Ltd, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl and Peter McDowell, PTM Calibration

OBP was one of the first developers to set-up on the Gasworks site which when redeveloped for commercial use back in 1999 by Belfast City Council and Laganside Corporation, won an award from UK Regeneration. Currently, OBP shares the Gasworks with some prestigious corporations such as FinTru and Deloitte.

OBP has maintained high occupancy levels throughout its two decades in operation and its first three tenants remain within the park today.

The site is currently home to around 23 businesses, employing more than 171 people.

According to Patricia McNeill, manager at Ormeau Business Park, this is in part is due to how OBP has successfully created a dynamic hub for small businesses to operate in.

“Whilst we have had a wide and varied mix of tenants over the 21 years we have, in more recent years, attracted tenants which have been predominantly from the digital sector.

“We are extremely proud of this achievement and believe the business park has been an essential part of the community in the South Belfast area since it first opened more than two decades ago. A large part of the success and longevity of the business park can definitely be attributed to our tenants. We are very honoured to have worked with so many brilliant businesses, some of which have been with us since day one.

“Following an unpredictable 2020 and 2021 we are now delighted to be celebrating this landmark year at the Gasworks and as we look towards the future we aim to further establish relationships with new businesses while helping our current tenants to grow.”

OBP works in partnership with Belfast City Council to offer support to those ambitious businesses that are availing of the councils ‘Go For It’ and ‘Kick Start’ programmes. Both programmes are run free of charge and include a wide range of business services.

Aside from renting property to businesses, OBP also offers business programmes for start-ups, a venue for meetings and events, monthly advice clinics, business training and mentoring run by industry leaders, and other business services like accountancy, networking opportunities, PR, and legal advice.

