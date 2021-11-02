Orthodontist acquires Lisburn practice as Zoom drives dental boom

An orthodontist from Lisburn has acquired one of the city’s long-standing practices following a £350,000 investment supported by Ulster Bank.

Lisburn Orthodontics was established 30 years ago and offers a wide range of orthodontic treatments, including removable, fixed and aesthetic appliances and retainers.

With a six-figure funding facility supported by the bank, orthodontist Emma McCrory has invested in the acquisition of the business and its trading premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business development manager at Ulster Bank, Paul Reid with orthodontist Emma McCrory

According to Emma, the investment comes as social media and Zoom culture drives demand for orthodontic treatments amongst adults.

“We’re seeing a lot more adults seeking these types of treatments, which I believe is driven by the influences of social media and remote working. Video conferencing has become the norm and many of us are now much more conscious of our smile,” she said.

Operating on a referral basis, Lisburn Orthodontics specialises in clinical treatments for children and young adults.

In response to more adults seeking easy access to orthodontic treatments, the practice will soon open up for self-referral.

Emma explained: “The business has operated now for three decades and we want to continue its legacy while building upon its reach. As well as opening our books for self-referrals we are also planning to introduce a wider range of clinical treatment options.”

Paul Reid, business development manager at Ulster Bank, says new ownership and future plans to expand its services and patient capacity will ensure Lisburn Orthodontics continues to provide a quality service for new and existing patients.

He continued: “Emma brings a wealth of experience from her time working with both NHS and private patients. Her vision for the business is one that continues to deliver for existing patients while implementing a fresh approach to patient care, ensuring a first-class clinical experience that will underpin the future success and growth of the practice.”

In addition to the funding facility, Lisburn Orthodontics is also implementing Tyl, a merchant acquiring and payments solution developed by the bank to enable customers to take card payments anytime and anywhere.

First introduced in 2020, Tyl helps Northern Ireland-based small and medium-sized businesses move seamlessly to non-cash payments. With Tyl, customers receive a terminal to take payments in-person as well as access to a platform for processing transactions over the phone, through a website, or via a payment link.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.