‘Our Hospitality and Tourism Commitment’ launches to help secure future talent and show that industry is changing for the better

David Roberts, director of Strategic Development Tourism NI, Roisin McKee, project director of the HATS network, Joanne Stuart, CEO NI Tourism Alliance, Stephen Meldrum, NIHF President and general manager Grand Central Hotel Belfast, Ciaran O’Neill, chair of HATS and managing director, Bishop’s Gate Hotel and Judith Owens, member of the HATS executive and CEO of Titanic Belfast

Recruiting and retaining people has long been a challenge for the hospitality and tourism industry. The sector faces a number of misconceptions, such as low pay, long unsociable hours, limited opportunities to develop and not offering long-term careers.

Compounding this challenge is the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on the labour market, which means the industry is competing for talent in a smaller pool so businesses need to be highly effective and flexible in how they attract, engage and interact with their teams.

‘Our Hospitality and Tourism Commitment’ - a voluntary code of conduct developed by leading employers, colleges and industry partners - is being launched by the Hospitality and Tourism Skills network [HATS], an employer-led collaboration supported by Invest NI, in an attempt to combat these challenges. The ‘commitment’ covers critical areas, such as working hours and learning and development as well as a pledge to work collectively to promote the industry as a rewarding career choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran O’Neill, chair of HATS, said: “Many hospitality and tourism businesses are making fundamental changes to offer a different and better quality job experience. However, attempts to change the wider perception of the industry and to show that it is changing for the better can only be done if industry works together and commits to being an ‘employer of choice’, providing good quality training, work-life balance and support to their people.”

Judith Owens, member of the HATS executive and CEO of Titanic Belfast, added: “Our Hospitality and Tourism Commitment is critical if we want to retain people in the industry. Work life balance, development and wellbeing support are basic needs that all people require today. These have to be part of the day-to-day ways of working if we want to ensure we retain talent today and for tomorrow.”

David Roberts, director of Strategic Development Tourism NI, welcomed the initiative: “I commend the launch of a voluntary code of conduct for the tourism and hospitality industry which will boost the message that the sector is a positive career choice. Attracting and building a skilled and sustainable workforce is key to ensuring that tourism can recover and return to the levels of success achieved in the years up to 2019.”

Sign up to ‘Our Hospitality and Tourism Commitment’, by visiting HATS- Our Hospitality and Tourism Commitment

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.