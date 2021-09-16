OutsideIn invests over £600k and creates 11 jobs to grow exports and end homelessness

The Belfast-born company designs a range of purpose-inspired clothing, which utilise a unique concept called ‘Wear One, Share One’.

For every item purchased OutsideIn provides an additional item to someone experiencing homelessness, distributed to one of its global charity partners. Through this initiative, it has donated over 98,500 giving products to individuals in need in over 36 countries.

David Johnston, founder of OutsideIn, said: “Invest NI has supported us since we established in 2016, initially helping us to grow from a team of 2 to 12. When the pandemic prevented us from fulfilling many of our in-person events, Invest NI helped us to shift our focus to the digital landscape and is now supporting us to hire the best candidates to help us do so successfully!

David Johnston, founder of OutsideIn with Susan O’Kane, Eastern Regional Manager, Invest NI

“As a company that recognises that homelessness is a global issue in need of a global solution, we’ve been so grateful for the crucial role Invest NI has played in helping our products to reach 36 countries and counting, including the US, Canada and across Europe. This support has further created opportunities for us to work with a variety of global charities who are an integral part of making our ‘Wear One, Share One’ concept possible.

“To continue our growth and further the progress of our mission to become a globally recognised clothing company that gives back to those in need, we now need to double our headcount with 11 new staff, and have recently tripled our office space in Work West to do so. Our new employees will focus on securing new international business, expanding our product offering and looking at innovative solutions to end homelessness for good.”

Since 2018 Invest NI has offered OutsideIn £139,800 of support towards jobs creation, website development, and marketing and consultancy advice. This latest offer provides £72,000 of support towards the creation of the 11 new jobs.

Susan O’Kane, Invest NI’s Eastern Regional Manager, added: “We’ve been pleased to support OutsideIn’s growth over the past four years. With its social messaging and innovative concepts, it has built strong avenues to sell products outside Northern Ireland. It hasn’t let COVID-19 hinder its growth plans with a new business strategy.

“On top of support to double its headcount, the company has also availed of support from our People Solutions Advisor to gain important advice on its forthcoming recruitment. This will ensure that David and the team have the right structure in place to enable them to focus on growing exports.

“Our team in the US is also supporting OutsideIn to export to the US market. We look forward to seeing the company flourish in international markets and tackle the issue of homelessness on a more global scale.”

