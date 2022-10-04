Antrim headquartered IT services business, Outsource Group is creating 40 new jobs that will primarily be based in Northern Ireland.

The company, which acquired ANSEC IA, the leading IT security consultancy, earlier this year, has experienced ongoing strong demand for its products and services from across all of its markets this year securing high profile customers locally and abroad.

The new roles are primarily sales and technical positions, including technical support engineers, project engineers, sales support executives and account managers. Recruitment for the positions is already underway, and once filled, they will take the company’s headcount to over 100 people with additional growth plans also in place.

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, said: “There is no doubt recruiting in the IT sector remains challenging however our focus on staff development and wellbeing, the work flexibility we offer, our enhanced remuneration packages and the ability for staff to work with leading technologies in a multi-awarding winning company, all underpinned with a culture where our people really matter, have all helped us secure and retain some of the best talent in the marketplace.

"Being headquartered in Antrim, a 20-minute commute out of Belfast, has also ensured that we are recruiting from a large talent pool across Northern Ireland.

“The unprecedented success of our OSG Cloud suite of services and IT managed services and security offerings, have been further enhanced with the addition of the UK’s leading dedicated security consultants in Ansec IA.

"Security has always underpinned what we do at Outsource, however as businesses face into an unprecedented threat landscape, we have pro-actively taken steps to firmly establish Outsource as the leading IT and security managed services business in NI and beyond.

"We believe the local market both needs and should expect exceptional levels of expert security advice and support from their IT partner. Our proven model has contributed to another year of record-breaking growth, securing some of NI’s most high-profile enterprise customers and a pipeline of new business that will see the Outsource Group continue to grow and break records.”

Outsource Group was founded in 2000 by CEO Terry Moore and now has offices in Antrim, Belfast, Cookstown, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Earlier this year, the company appointed IT entrepreneur Patrick McAliskey as its chairman to support the continuing growth plans of the company. Previously Patrick founded Novosco and grew it into one of the UK’s most respected IT managed service providers before selling it to an international PLC in 2019.

Commenting at the time of his appointment as Outsource Chair, Patrick McAliskey , added: “I see Outsource Group as a company that is set to achieve really rapid growth, win big contracts and attract the best talent.

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, announces the new jobs with team members Orla McDonald, sales support and Gena Notman, IT support engineer