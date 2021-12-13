Over 200 jobs created due to business support from LEDCOM

LEDCOM’s Chairman, Dr Norman Apsley, OBE is pictured outside Willowbank Business Park in Larne, alongside LEDCOM’s chief executive, Ken Nelson

Trading and Employment Investment led to an economic boost of over £10m

The recent annual report from LEDCOM, a Larne and Ballyclare based business enterprise, has revealed that between September 30 2020 and September 30 2021, a total of 212 jobs have been created in the Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas.

The employment boost was as a result of various support programmes delivered by the company working in partnership with the local councils in each area.

After the uncertainty posed by the pandemic, the creation of these jobs has led to a significant £6,039,800 economic boost for the area and LEDCOM’s three workspace locations, in Larne and Ballyclare, has healthy occupancy levels while retaining space for new businesses.

Combined with the trading and employment investment of tenant businesses, the economic impact of LEDCOM activities is over £10 million.

The rise in jobs and in the subsequent financial injection into the local economy signals “hope and a tentative recovery,” according to LEDCOM’s Chairman, Dr Norman Apsley OBE.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, this past year has been positive for the Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council areas according to our latest report,” explained Norman.

“In terms of job creation, 106 new jobs were created in Antrim and Newtownabbey and 96 jobs were created in Mid and East Antrim.

“The economic impact of these jobs has totalled at over £6 million, which is very impressive, given the pandemic and the toll it took on local businesses.

“LEDCOM offers a plethora of business programmes, including the Go For It Programme and the Exploring Enterprise Programme, which are all geared towards aiding start-ups and entrepreneurs and these figures illustrate just how important these initiatives are.”

Additionally, LEDCOM also offers office accommodation across three sites – Willowbank Business Park, Bank Road and in Ballyclare where the Work Cube opened earlier this year as an ideal town centre space for hotdesking.

“The fact that our occupancy levels are at 80 per cent across our three sites indicates that there is still a strong desire for workspace that is equipped with modern technology, is easily accessible and can accommodate a blend of remote and office working,” Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM’s chief executive continued.

“Our buildings have a unique selling point in that having a business located in Larne or Ballyclare means that ports and airports are so close by making the transportation of goods much easier and less expensive.

“Major cities such as Belfast, Derry/Londonderry and Dublin are also very easily accessible which is convenient for many business owners.

“Each tenant represents an increased value to the local economy across numerous sectors including, manufacturing, renewable energy and high-end food production, which is very much in line with LEDCOM’s economic strategy.”

Norman added: “Our main aim at LEDCOM is to deliver economic improvement to the Antrim and Newtownabbey areas, through focussing on people, communities and businesses and we will strive to continue to build on this year’s success in the future.

“Looking to 2022, and as contracted programme delivery diminishes, collaboration will be key.

“As we look to a new spirit of partnership with economic agencies, especially working with other Enterprise NI members across Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey, we hope to make a greater impact on the local economy.”

“Additionally, it is hoped that a new relationship with Northern Regional College as it delivers its skill academies and entrepreneurship hub will see synergies and added benefits.”

