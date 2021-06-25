Over £27m issues to hundreds of businesses in grant support – Murphy

The scheme being delivered by Land & Property Services provides financial support to businesses with a Net Annual Value of over £51,000 which also qualified for the 12 months rates holiday.

Following visits to Exact Group, a precision engineering firm and Louis Boyd in Newry which will benefit from the grants, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “This scheme closed for applications just over a month ago and so far Land & Property Services has paid out over £27million to businesses across all council areas.

“A wide range of businesses will benefit including; retail stores, engineering companies, caravan parks and garden centres.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, Stephen Cromie, Owner and Founder of Exact Group, Ronan Callan, General Manager of Exact Group with Mary Meehan, Deputy CEO of Manufacturing NI

“It’s great to have the opportunity to visit businesses which have received the £50,000 grant and to hear the positive difference this funding will make.”

Minister Murphy concluded: “These larger businesses are a vital part of our economy, employing many people locally.

“I was determined to ensure financial assistance was provided to these businesses which have been unable to access support up until now.”

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy with Liam Boyd of Louis Boyd and Barry Kinney, Manager at Louis Boyd

