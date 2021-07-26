Over £40m awarded to NI MedTech consortium

£42.4m has been awarded to Smart Nano NI, a Northern Ireland nano technology consortium to develop new technology for medical devices, communication and data storage, across the province.

The funding, which was awarded by the UK Research and Innovation’s (UKRI) Strength in Places Fund has the capacity to support the scaling up of device manufacturing to develop hundreds of jobs across the sector.

Smart Nano NI is led by data company Seagate Technology in collaboration with Analytics Engines, Causeway Sensors, Cirdan Imaging, Digital Catapult NI, North West Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and Yelo (the “Consortium”). The eight partners form a corridor of expertise from Londonderry to Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke

The funding award was made after a highly competitive process with projects from across the UK. It will further consolidate Northern Ireland’s position as a global leader for excellence in the field of nano technologies as well as delivering a significant and lasting impact on our local economy.

Welcoming the announcement on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Warke said this investment was very positive news for the nano technologies sector that supported the excellent work being done on innovation and medical research being done here and identified for growth as part of the City Deal projects.

He said: “The key element of this investment is the involvement of the research and delivery partners who will be working collectively to ensure these prototyping and smart manufacturing methods are developed across medical services and data storage across the region. I am particularly delighted that the collaboration will enable the establishment of a Centre of Excellence that will assist with advancing projects in Life and Health Sciences. Council played a proactive role with the partners during the bid stage – the investment of over £110m in Digital, Innovation and Health projects contained within our City Deal certainly strengthens the North West’s ability to access these types of major funding sources.

“This investment comes at an important time strategically for our city and region as we move forward to the next stages of the City Deal process. I am confident that the investment announcement today will have a major impact on our economy and provide is with the necessary support we need as we work towards Covid recovery and take forward the City Deal innovation projects that will transform our city and region.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.