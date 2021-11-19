P. McVey Building Systems acquire Donnelly Cabins in expansion

The deal will further its growth and continued success, which was supported by Danske Bank.

Mid Ulster-based P. McVey Building Systems sell, hire and maintain modular, temporary and jackleg buildings for a range of sectors, including construction, healthcare, commercial and residential.

The deal included a 20,000ft state-of-the-art factory, providing the company with additional manufacturing facilities. Donnelly Cabin employees are now contracted under P Mc Vey Building Systems – taking the total workforce from 20 to 27 full time employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McLaughlin, Business Banking Manager at Danske Bank is pictured with Adrian Mc Vey and Pat Mc Vey

The takeover has increased P McVey Building Systems’ fleet of rental buildings to over five hundred, whilst securing new deals on building hire and developing working relationships with companies such as CDE Global and Farrans.

P Mc Vey Building Systems have successfully acquired several key clients since the takeover which has now seen them become suppliers to the Department of Education NI and ROI frameworks.

With continued growth and expansion, P Mc Vey Building Systems are forecasting a further increase in annual turnover, along with plans for expansion in England, targeting the English and Welsh markets, projecting a further fifteen job opportunities in 2022.

Managing director, Pat McVey, said: “The acquisition has expanded our facilities allowing for greater efficiency and more effective lead times allowing us to achieve our target turnover before the final quarter. With two facilities working at full capacity, we can now maintain workload, ensuring a quality service to all our clients within every sector, throughout Ireland – meeting the project programme and budget assigned.”

Gary McLaughlin, business banking manager at Danske Bank, added: “P McVey Building Systems is a long-established family business with over 35 years of experience in the modular and temporary buildings industry. Its sustained growth and expansion into new markets has demonstrated the strategic benefits of the acquisition. Danske Bank is pleased to have been able to support the company in the deal and looks forward to its continued growth and expansion in the future.”

The family run business is an award-winning company, who has been successfully delivering bespoke, high quality off-site projects and modular buildings.

Projects are completed 30-50% faster than traditional construction with a greater certainty of completion on time and within budget – significantly reducing our carbon footprint’s impact on the environment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.