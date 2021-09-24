Pakflatt recognised as a Platinum Level Innovator in the Innovate NI Innovation Accreditation programme

The world-leading election equipment solutions company founded in 1986 by Patrick McGonagle MBE, has received Platinum Level Innovator status in the Innovate NI Innovation Accreditation Programme.

Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patrick, explained: “Innovation has been a true cornerstone of our business for the past 35 years. Our team of inventors, designers and engineers listen to the very diverse election requirements of democracies from right across the world and create truly innovative products to meet those needs. Over our 35-year history we have built a significant portfolio of protected trademarks and patented flat-pack products that have grown global awareness of our brand. This prestigious accreditation reflects the extent to which Pakflatt’s global success has been driven by Research, Development and New Product Innovation.

“To have achieved Platinum status – the highest standard available within this programme – bears testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our entire team. Our design team has worked hard to ensure that the components of our products are suitable for end-of-life recycling using simple disassembly techniques. As a comparatively small company based in the North West, this accreditation makes us immensely proud. We count ourselves fortunate to be supported by such a strong, trusted, committed team, most of whom have been with the company for many years.”

Pakflatt's V4 voting booth

Pakflatt’s burgeoning product portfolio includes a range of bespoke and portable polling booths, kiosks, and ballot boxes that have been used extensively across the UK, Ireland and Europe. The largest market is the USA where for the past three decades, Pakflatt products have been in use in 1400 counties, across all 50 states, and three US National Territories.

Currently there are some 100,000 V4 Pakflatt booths in service around the world boasting an impeccable record of quality with no product failures in the past 10 years.

Innovate NI is a Department for the Economy programme, aiming to help local businesses innovate successfully. It is delivered by Invest Northern Ireland, local councils and further education colleges. The award focuses on how companies have followed the Innovation framework successfully including generating new ideas, developing and testing innovation, launching it to the industry, and creating value for both the company and customers. Platinum is the highest achievable accolade awarded through the programme.

In September 2015, Pakflatt invested in a roof mounted commercial SPV installation of 49.5kWp meaning that a very high percentage of its energy needs are generated from renewable sources.

Pakflatt founder Patrick McGonagle MBE

