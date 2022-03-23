Pandora opens new Londonderry store with special offer in time for Mother’s Day

And with Mother’s Day looming large on the horizon, sons and daughters will be delighted to learn that Pandora is offering anyone spending more than £99 a free bracelet - with three styles to choose from.

Situated within Foyleside Shopping Centre at 19 Orchard Street, the new store will open to the public from 10am on Thursday, March 24, and will house a selection of beautiful products from collections including Pandora Moments, Pandora Timeless, and Pandora ME, including an array of customisable bracelets, necklaces, hoops, pendants, charms and rings.

In celebration of the opening, consumers will be able to choose from one of three bracelets as a gift when they spend over £99 in store, or one of six bracelets as a gift when spending over £125* – just in time for Mother’s Day!

Pandora is returning to Foyleside

The three bracelets include the Limited Edition Pandora Moments Entwined Infinite Hearts Clasp Bangle, the Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain bracelet, and the Pandora Moments Barrel Clasp Snake Chain bracelet. The three additional bracelets when consumers spend £125 include the Pandora Moments Sparkling Heart Pave Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet, the Pandora Moments Snake Chain Bracelet with a 14k Rose Gold Plated Plate Clasp or the beautiful Pandora Moments Asymmetric Star Clasp Snake Chain bracelet.*

Ross Monaghan, sales director for Pandora UK & Ireland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our new store in Derry/Londonderry this Spring! The new Pandora Foyleside store will take pride of place in one of the city’s most prominent shopping destinations, offering residents an array of beautiful products to choose from. Following the closure of our existing Derry/Londonderry concept store in 2021, we are hugely excited to see Pandora return to the city and I’d like to personally thank our teams for all their hard work on bringing the store to life. We look forward to welcoming in customers – both new and existing - to experience all we have to offer!”

Fergal Rafferty, centre manager at Foyleside, added: “It is fantastic to welcome Pandora back to the centre this year. We pride ourselves on the wide variety of shopping choices available at Foyleside and Pandora’s return will expand that even further. The store was immensely popular in its first stint here and the reopening couldn’t have come at a better time, with Mother’s Day just around the corner!”

