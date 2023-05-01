News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
50 minutes ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
58 minutes ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
1 hour ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
20 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Pension underpayments due to mistakes by officials topped £530 million last year

​Mistakes by officials saw pensioners across the UK underpaid by £530 million last year, according to Government figures.

By Rob Freeman, PA
Published 1st May 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 09:58 BST

Analysis of the figures by the Labour Party found more than one in 10 pensioners - around 1.3 million people - did not receive their full benefit.

That amounted to almost half of mistakes which saw benefit claimants miss out on £1.1 billion during the 2021-22 financial year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour said around 1.8 million people had been underpaid due to processing errors by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), HMRC or local authorities.

Pension underpayments.Pension underpayments.
Pension underpayments.
Most Popular

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "When so many families and pensioners are struggling, these levels of incompetence are staggering.

"It's time blundering Tory ministers got a grip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Labour would crack down on these failures and take action to get living standards up and tackle the growing poverty crisis facing the country."

State pensions accounted for 48% of underpayments with Universal Credit recipients missing out on £140 million.

Employment and Support Allowance payments were out by £130,000 according to the figures.

The figures reflect the first year of giving figures based on checks rather than using estimates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

DWP figures released last month showed pensioners had received £300 million to counter underpayments.

A DWP spokesperson told the Daily Express: "State pension underpayment rates remain low at 0.5% of expenditure.

"Our priority is ensuring everyone receives the financial support to which they are entitled and, where errors do occur, we are committed to fixing them as quickly as possible."

Initial government estimates for the 2022-23 financial year are due to be released on May 11.

Related topics:GovernmentLabour PartyJonathan Ashworth