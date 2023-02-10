Nearly a fifth of people in Northern Ireland have been eating fewer cooked meals in order to save energy and help make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis, a report by consumer watchdog Which? has revealed.

Its research also showed that over 60% of people here have been making adjustments such as selling belongings or borrowing money in order to cope with the ongoing hike in the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up with rising prices of food, energy and fuel, Which? said consumers in Northern Ireland would need to find an extra £2,190 a year, with the financial pressure keeping one in four awake at night, such is the extent of their anxiety about household economics.

Nearly a fifth of people in Northern Ireland have been eating fewer cooked meals in order to save energy and help make ends meet

Which? said that its survey in December found that 44% of people here were cutting back on essentials, compared to 39% in Scotland and 38% in Wales.

Nearly 80% of parents having to make changes in order to be able to afford essentials, showing they are being hit hardest than other demographics, with just under half of pensioners doing the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy prices were the biggest concern, with almost all consumers worried about how they’d pay for oil or gas or heat their home.

Consumers here were also much more likely than those in the rest of the UK to feel very worried about fuel prices.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s hugely concerning that people in Northern Ireland are losing sleep, skipping meals and sitting in the cold due to high prices. As the cost-of-living crisis puts huge pressure on household finances, we are calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and broadband providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair charges.”

Which? found that more than one in 10 people in the UK had skipped meals due to the rising cost of food, while 8% had prioritised feeding other members of the family. Three per cent of respondents had used a food bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 71-year-old man said: “I am cutting back on everything I can, which means sometimes I have to skip meals or stay in bed to save on heating.”

According to Which?, one 59-year-old woman said: “I am unable to buy enough oil to keep my home heated and feed myself. I use as little electricity as possible, for instance, I don’t use my lights, only boil the kettle with enough water for one cup. When it gets too cold and dark I go to bed, it’s warmer.”

Which? said that rising mortgages, rents and less generous energy support meant that the financial pressures for Northern Ireland would keep mounting as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

Consumer watchdog Which? has launched a campaign calling on essential businesses such as energy firms, broadband providers and supermarkets to do more to help people across the UK who are obviously struggling to make ends meet and experiencing huge resultant anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad