Petrol, diesel and home heating oil prices show small decline in Northern Ireland

Prices of all three fuel types remain significantly above historic levels across Northern Ireland, however, the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Consumer Council show.

For home heating oil, prices appeared to peak in the middle of March with 900 litres costing an average of £1181.53, according to the consumer council’s update on March 10.

Today, 900 litres will cost an average of £740.50 following four consecutive weeks of price drops.

For 300 litres, the average price was £261.69 – down on the record high of £409.36 on March 10.

The figures, broken down by council area, showed that for 300 litres the Derry City and Strabane area was the cheapest with an average price of £254, and for 900 litres the cheapest was Ards and North Down.

For diesel prices, the Northern Ireland average on April 7 was 176.2 pence per litre – down slightly on last week’s figure of 174.3p and the peak reported on March 24 of 176.2p.

For petrol, prices also peaked on March 24 with an average cost for Northern Ireland as a whole of 165.1p per litre.

The average price reported by the Consumer Council yesterday was 161.4p – down by a fraction of a penny from last week’s average of 161.7p.

The cheapest diesel price reported by the Consumer Council yesterday was 168.9p per litre.

That price was found in several areas – Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Cookstown, Dungannon, Limavady, Londonderry, Lisburn, Magherafelt, Newtownabbey and Omagh.

The cheapest petrol price, meanwhile, was found in Limavady with 153.9p.

The most expensive diesel in Northern Ireland was for sale in Craigavon, Cookstown and Coleraine at 179.9p.