Philip delivers Love in a Box treats in time for Valentine’s

The enterprising businessman has come up with a really memorable Love in a Box offering of quality food products to enable couples here to enjoy the occasion.

The luxury love box is the latest initiative from Philip following his launch of the Dished Up Deli delivery service of home cooked meals for local people during the coronavirus pandemic due to his role as a vastly experienced manager in the hospitality sector being paused for many months by the implementation of first traumatic lockdown across Northern Ireland.

The small enterprise is another successful and original venture by a talented hospitality professional during the crisis within what is’ a hugely important industry in the local economy. Many restaurants and cafes launched full meal and snack delivery services during the lockdown. some have continued to offer this service either on a delivery basis or through call and collect.

A restaurant quality treats Dished up Deli

Philip’s unique Love in a Box is made to order and delivered straight to an individual customer’s doorstep. The colourful box for Valentine’s Day is a collection that includes a decadent chocolate brownie box and a Belgian chocolate heart filled with a choice of rose water sponge or chocolate brownie.

The box also reflects the trend that has been pinpointed by Philip towards personalised and thoughtful food gifts that has developed due to the influence of Brexit on the supply problems of some food products especially those from outside Northern Ireland.

“I’ve seen a definite rise in consumer demand for personalised gifts instead of the typical off the shelf foods. Market research shows that consumers here are now shopping more locally and supporting customer-led businesses like Dished Up Deli which have the capacity to offer customisable gifts to the requirements of buyers,” Philip explains.

He has also created an at home Valentine’s meal menu for those wishing to bring creative restaurant quality dishes to their dining tables this year especially for special occasions such as Valentine’s Night.

Philip Davison of Dished up Deli in Belfast with treats from his unique Love in a Box creation for Valentines

The gourmet four-course ‘heat at home’ meal for two features a colourful chorizo salad, delicious slow cooked beef, fresh meringues and a cheese board with crackers and chutneys.

Philip continues: “There has also been a rise in people renovating their homes over lockdown and creating a nicer environment to relax and enjoy a romantic meal in. Due to Covid-19, restaurants are also likely to be working at less capacity. Trying to secure a restaurant booking over the Valentine’s weekend could be much more competitive.”

After sharing images of food he created throughout the lockdowns especially on Facebook, Philip, an Ulster University graduate in hospitality with a wealth of experience in running leading restaurants, decided initially to create and deliver gourmet meals that family and friends had requested. Demand for his expert and responsive services increased largely through word of mouth or from social media contacts.

Dished Up Deli has since expanded to feature rotating weekly menus, savoury and sweet snacks which are based around quality home-made cooking paired with innovation to match the needs of the seasons.

“We change the menu as often as possible and new products are constantly being developed to match the needs of and foods from the seasons, the customers and the weather such as our original BBQ boxes introduced over the spring and summer months last year. The pandemic meat more people enjoyed meals outdoors.

“My journey into hospitality and love of preparing food began as a child watching and learning from my grandmother, an excellent cook who specialised in a variety of freshly cooked dishes such as delicious and perfect pavlovas, flans and tray bakes including the ever popular fifteens,” he adds.

An honours graduate in Hospitality Management, Philip then gained vast experience in a many hospitality outlets including the successful Living Room Café, a popular and hugely successful eatery for breakfast, lunch, snacks and coffee

Orders received by 6pm on Wednesday by Dished Up Deli are delivered on Friday between 4.30-8pm to doorsteps. The use of fresh ingredients means that the meal kit must be kept refrigerated and used within three days.

The creative dishes have included a brie and sangria poached pear starter with a mixed leaf and walnut salad and balsamic dressing.

He continues: “We opted for two main courses; the cheesy vegetable lasagne and the crispy chicken with honey chilli sauce and rice. The dessert course featured a light and moist Victoria sponge with fresh cream and raspberries. Every course is very easy for customers to prepare and cook from guidance that we include…and absolutely delicious.”

